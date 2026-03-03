Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair marks Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition
APCC Chair and PCC for Merseyside, Emily Spurrell has marked the start of a week that celebrates the work of police staff in forces across England and Wales.
She yesterday said:
“Police staff are at the heart of keeping our communities safe, bringing the specialist skills, critical support and technical know‑how that modern policing relies on.
“Whether working in custody suites, managing vehicle fleets, supporting victims or delivering the essential functions that keep forces running, their contribution is fundamental to an effective police service.
“Today’s policing also relies on an expanding range of highly skilled professionals whose digital and technical knowledge is critical to tackling crime. Analysts examining digital devices, teams supporting facial recognition deployments, drone specialists, data protection officers and many others are helping policing meet the challenges of a technology‑driven world.
“Our police service is continually evolving, but the professionalism and dedication of police staff working behind the scenes remains constant.
“In Police Staff Week, I’m delighted on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners across England and Wales, to celebrate, recognise and thank them for their invaluable work.”
