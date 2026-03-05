APCC Chair responds to announcement of Chair of police force mergers review

Lord Hogan-Howe has been announced as Chair of the independent review of police force structures in England and Wales that was announced in the police reform White Paper.

In response, APCC Chair Emily Spurrell said:

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) back much of what is proposed under the government’s plans to modernise policing, but we have seen no evidence to suggest the public want fewer forces, or that reorganisation would deliver improved services. The public want a responsive police force that understands and acts on local priorities. Regional forces will remove the connection to those they serve and who increasingly fund policing through local taxation.

“This review would be better conducted in slower time and separately to the delivery of an already ambitious police reform agenda. As the voice of the public in policing, PCCs and Deputy Mayors will use the review and the passage of the reform Bill through Parliament to make the case for local communities.

“The objective must be to improve policing for communities across England and Wales and help restore the public’s trust in policing by effectively holding forces to account.”

