APCC Chair responds to National Audit Office report on police productivity

The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report on police productivity. It finds there is significant potential to improve productivity but identifies several barriers to doing so.

In response to the findings, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) Emily Spurrell yesterday said:

“The National Audit Office is right to highlight the urgent need to boost police productivity – but it’s clear that forces are being held back by outdated funding models and rising demand. “Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors are legally bound to deliver an efficient and effective service, however current funding pressures are making this increasingly challenging. Without smarter investment and greater flexibility in how funding is used, forces will continue to struggle to modernise and meet the needs of our communities. “The current reform programme is a golden opportunity to transform policing through better use of data and technology – but that transformation won’t happen without significant investment. Many forces simply don’t have the resources to unlock the productivity gains that innovation can bring. “We need a funding system that empowers local leaders to respond to local priorities – whether that’s tackling knife crime, strengthening neighbourhood policing, or protecting women and girls. ”We will continue to work with the Home Office and policing partners to build a modern, resilient police service – one that’s properly funded and fit for the future.”

