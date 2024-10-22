APCC Chair statement after Met Police firearms officer cleared of murder

APCC Chair statement given yesterday after Met Police firearms officer cleared of murder.

A Metropolitan Police firearms officer, Martyn Blake, has been acquitted of the murder of Chris Kaba in south London in September 2022. Following the Old Bailey jury’s not guilty verdict, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) Emily Spurrell yesterday said:

“The acquittal of Metropolitan Police firearms officer, Martyn Blake, for the murder of Chris Kaba ends a long and painful experience for all concerned. I wish to extend my sympathies to Chris Kaba’s family who will find today’s verdict difficult to come to terms with.

“Police firearms discharges are very rare, but the consequences can be catastrophic. It is, of course, right that such incidents are investigated and, if the evidence is there, prosecuted in the criminal courts.

“Police and Crime Commissioners have a legal duty to make sure the highest standards are in place regarding the safety and security of firearms, both for the public and those who carry them. We, along with Government and the wider policing sector, need to reflect on the wider implications.”