APCC Chair Supports Home Secretary's Firearms Review
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has welcomed the Home Secretary’s review into the process and governance of police use of firearms, specifically after discharging a weapon.
Donna Jones recently (Monday 25 September) wrote a letter to all Police and Crime Commissioners calling on them to provide information around the sentiment of firearms officers, points that should be considered in the review and how to speed up the post (weapons) discharge procedure conducted by the IOPC. The letter comes after a number of firearms officers in London handed in their license to bear arms.
Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, recently said:
“Police officers risk their lives to keep our communities safe and we must do everything in our power to support them. Carrying a gun is a huge ask and firearms officers risk their own lives to keep our society safe from the most dangerous and violent criminals. However, as Police and Crime Commissioners we also have a duty to ensure that police forces use weapons correctly and that the public are safe to go about their business. Where there are abuses of power, it is right that a full process and, if appropriate, a criminal justice route is followed.
“As Police and Crime Commissioners we represent the public’s voice in policing, and we recognise the need to ensure due process is followed to reassure our communities that police forces maintain the highest of standards and safety.
“Police and Crime Commissioners work with national policing partners across England and Wales and will continue to monitor this important issue. We will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the review and subsequent action achieves the correct balance between reassuring the public and supporting officers when they make appropriate decisions in difficult and dangerous circumstances.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-chair-supports-home-secretarys-firearms-review/
