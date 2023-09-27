APCC Chair Supports Home Secretary's Firearms Review

Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has welcomed the Home Secretary’s review into the process and governance of police use of firearms, specifically after discharging a weapon.

Donna Jones recently (Monday 25 September) wrote a letter to all Police and Crime Commissioners calling on them to provide information around the sentiment of firearms officers, points that should be considered in the review and how to speed up the post (weapons) discharge procedure conducted by the IOPC. The letter comes after a number of firearms officers in London handed in their license to bear arms.

Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, recently said: