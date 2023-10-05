Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC chair welcomes creation of new town centre boards
APCC Chair Donna Jones, has written to the Prime Minister to welcome the government announcement for the creation of new Town Centre Boards, and to ask for Police and Crime Commissioners, Mayor’s, and Chairs of Relevant Policing Authorities, to take a leading role.
In the letter, the APCC Chair said:
"I welcome the creation of new Town Centre Boards which have the potential to create and sustain thriving highstreets and make communities safer. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are keen to support the new boards, noting that one of the three priorities of them will be to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB). Involving the community in these important issues, as well as giving them the authority and resources to solve ASB, is very welcome.
Police and Crime Commissioners already play a leading role in efforts to reduce ASB, working alongside our colleagues in local councils. Through the Home Office Safer Streets Fund, Police and Crime Commissioners have been able to lead over £60m of community safety improvements, much of which has been designed to tackle ASB and with 16 PCCs receiving Home Office funding to undertake the Immediate Justice and Hotspot Policing ASB pilots targeting individuals and specific locations, with a view to national roll-out next year.
Given our work in this area, I would ask that Police and Crime Commissioners are formally recognised as members of the new Boards. Our local knowledge of the issues, together with our ability to convene partners involved in tackling ASB, we can play a key role in the work of the Boards, and we are keen to work with the government to establish the remit of Town Centre Boards.
“We note that arrangements in Wales are still under consideration and would ask that there is close engagement with Police and Crime Commissioners in Wales, where Public Safety Boards also operate in this space. I also request that Police and Crime Commissioners are invited to support the national Town Taskforce as our involvement nationally will help to improve consistency at a local level.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-chair-welcomes-creation-of-new-town-centre-boards/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Jade's Law introduced to better protect children04/10/2023 14:10:00
APCC Joint Victims Leads, Caroline Henry and Sophie Linden welcome the Government’s introduction of Jade’s Law to better protect children.
PCCS Support Alcohol Education Trust's Spiking Awareness Campaign02/10/2023 12:20:00
Between September 2021 and September 2022, nearly 5,000 cases of needle and drink spiking incidents were reported and early sight of estimated police figures show that recorded drink spiking cases have risen by 30% to over 6,500 (to April end 2023) with nearly 1000 cases of needle spiking – that’s 120 cases a week.
Chair responds to BBC investigation into body worn video29/09/2023 09:15:00
Police have been accused of misusing body-worn video in England and Wales after a BBC investigation unveils more than 150 incidents where police have turned off cameras or shared footage on WhatsApp.
APCC Chair Supports Home Secretary's Firearms Review27/09/2023 10:20:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has welcomed the Home Secretary’s review into the process and governance of police use of firearms, specifically after discharging a weapon.
How PCCS Are Working With Partners To Prevent Serious Violence25/09/2023 13:20:00
The APCC has published ‘Innovative & Effective Approaches to Tackling Serious Violence'.
Findings of BBC investigation into TikTok ‘deeply concerning’22/09/2023 09:25:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has described the findings of the BBC investigation into TikTok’s algorithms as ‘deeply concerning’.
Response to open letter on retail crime21/09/2023 13:20:00
APCC lead for Business and Retail Crime, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne OBE responds to the open letter from the Association of Convenience Stores.
Tech companies must prioritise safety of children21/09/2023 10:10:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, is calling for tech companies to prioritise the safety of children over the privacy of their users.
Humberside PCC appears before health committee20/09/2023 16:20:00
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison appeared before the Health and Social Care Committee this week (Tuesday 19 September) where he gave evidence on the police response to mental health crises and the Right Care Right Person (RCRP) approach pioneered in his force area.