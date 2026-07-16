Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Chair welcomes fully funded police officer pay award
The government has announced that police officers across all ranks are to receive a pay award of 3.5% from September 2026. In response, the Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Emily Spurrell, said:
“Policing is a demanding job for which officers should be fairly rewarded. To attract and retain the best candidates in policing, salaries must be competitive – but pay awards must be balanced against the very real financial challenges with which forces are dealing as demand rises.
“We were clear in our submission to the pay review bodies that any increase above 2.5% should come with additional funding from government, so we very much welcome the government’s commitment to providing that.
“The pay award does not implement in full the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies, nor does it meet the aspirations of the staff associations. However, we welcome an award that is both above inflation and fully funded to allow forces to maintain frontline policing and keep communities safe.”
APCC Workforce Lead Matthew Scott added:
“I am pleased the government has accepted the recommendation to increase maternity support leave for police officers. This is something I have campaigned on because it is clearly right that eligible officers should get to spend two weeks’ fully paid leave with their partners and newborns before returning to their demanding roles.”
Notes
- Emily Spurrell is PCC for Merseyside
- Matthew Scott is PCC for Kent
- Maternity support leave is for the child’s father, or the husband or partner of the mother, including same-sex partners
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-chair-welcomes-fully-funded-police-officer-pay-award/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Joint Equality Leads welcome funding for police to tackle antisemitism14/07/2026 10:20:00
APCC Joint Equality Leads yesterday welcomed funding for police to tackle antisemitism.
APCC Chair response to the Police Leadership Commission’s report06/07/2026 12:25:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell responds to the findings and recommendations of the Police Leadership Commission led by Lord Blunkett and Lord Herbert
Marking Alcohol Awareness Week 202606/07/2026 11:25:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Abuse Joint Leads are supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 2026 (6-12 July) to raise awareness of alcohol-related harms and concerns about recent policy changes.
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads comment on Victims’ Commissioner’s final annual report01/07/2026 16:15:00
the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott comments on the final annual report of the late Baroness Helen Newlove in her role as Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales
APCC Local Policing leads mark the start of Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week 202630/06/2026 10:20:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads for Local Policing, Matt Storey and Chris Nelson, are once again supporting ASB Awareness Week, held each year to strengthen local responses to anti-social behaviour and amplify the rights of victims.
Supporting neighbourhood policing week of action17/06/2026 16:20:00
Neighbourhood policing week of action (15-19 June 2026) is an opportunity to recognise the vital contribution neighbourhood policing teams make in tackling local crime and anti-social behaviour across England and Wales.
APCC Leads on Serious Organised Crime welcome faster access to EU vehicle data to fight international crime17/06/2026 11:05:00
The government has announced an agreement that allows UK police faster access to European vehicle registration data through the EU’s Prüm data-sharing network. This significantly speeds up the process of number plate checks to individual EU Member States, giving officers results in seconds and helping them identify vehicles linked to cross-border crime.
APCC Addictions Leads back government action to ban ‘orphine’ synthetic opioids16/06/2026 16:20:00
The government has announced that, with immediate effect, the supply, production, importation and possession of seven named orphines, a form of synthetic opioid, has been made a criminal offence. The change has come into effect under a temporary class drug order pending permanent control as Class A substances, subject to Parliamentary approval.