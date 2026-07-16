APCC Chair welcomes fully funded police officer pay award

The government has announced that police officers across all ranks are to receive a pay award of 3.5% from September 2026. In response, the Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Emily Spurrell, said:

“Policing is a demanding job for which officers should be fairly rewarded. To attract and retain the best candidates in policing, salaries must be competitive – but pay awards must be balanced against the very real financial challenges with which forces are dealing as demand rises.

“We were clear in our submission to the pay review bodies that any increase above 2.5% should come with additional funding from government, so we very much welcome the government’s commitment to providing that.

“The pay award does not implement in full the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies, nor does it meet the aspirations of the staff associations. However, we welcome an award that is both above inflation and fully funded to allow forces to maintain frontline policing and keep communities safe.”

APCC Workforce Lead Matthew Scott added:

“I am pleased the government has accepted the recommendation to increase maternity support leave for police officers. This is something I have campaigned on because it is clearly right that eligible officers should get to spend two weeks’ fully paid leave with their partners and newborns before returning to their demanding roles.”

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