APCC Chair’s comment on the IOPC’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster

Following publication of the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath, APCC Chair Emily Spurrell yesterday said:

“Our thoughts are with the Hillsborough victims and their families – not only for the unimaginable loss they suffered, but for the false allegations perpetuated by South Yorkshire Police which sought to tarnish their names.

“Thirty-six years on, after inquests, inquiries, and failed prosecutions, no one has been held to account for the unlawful killing of 97 people. Although this report has gathered more evidence, the extent of South Yorkshire Police’s cover-up, the failures of the West Midlands Police investigation and the passing of time means true justice can never be delivered.

“That is why the Hillsborough Law, now progressing through Parliament, is so vital. It will introduce a duty of candour for all public servants, including police officers – a fundamental step towards honesty and accountability.

“This report is also a stark reminder of why policing must be subject to robust, independent oversight. There is nothing more potent and powerful that signals the need for rigorous and effective scrutiny of the police.”