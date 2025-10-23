APCC Chair’s response to the announcement of a Police Leadership Commission

APCC Chair Emily Spurrell responded to the announcement of a Police Leadership Commission to be co-chaired by Lord Blunkett and Lord Herbert

“It is imperative that leadership across policing is of the absolute highest quality, so I welcome this review. It is particularly positive to see the broad scope of the Commission’s remit to find ways of unlocking and developing leadership potential.

“High standards, integrity, inclusivity and a positive culture are all key to achieving the levels of trust and public confidence to which policing rightly aspires. An organisation’s culture is led from the top, but strong and effective leadership is needed at every level amongst police officers, police staff and volunteers if policing is to succeed in delivering positive outcomes for the public.

“As the voice of the public, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors are already working with government and our policing partners on ambitious reforms, to ensure the service is fit for the future. Now is the right time to identify the changes needed to improve policing leadership, to deliver for the public a first-rate police service from top to bottom.”

Note

Emily Spurrell is Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside