APCC comment following introduction of Hillsborough Law

APCC yesterday commented following introduction of Hillsborough Law.

Emily Spurrell, Chair of the APCC and PCC for Merseyside’s statement on the introduction of the new Public Office (Accountability) Bill yesterday said::

“This bill has a vital role to play in ensuring the highest standards in public life and helping to restore public confidence in our institutions, including policing.

“The Code of Practice for Ethical Policing placed a duty on chief officers to ensure openness and candour within their force, but this new duty of candour for all police officers and staff is essential to improve policing culture. Police and Crime Commissioners will be able to more effectively hold their chief constables to account for embedding honesty and openness in their forces as a result.

“As Chair of the APCC, representing all Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors, and as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, I also want to pay tribute to the families of the Hillsborough bereaved and the Right Reverend James Jones, the former Bishop of Liverpool, who chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel. Their 25 year fight for justice has brought about this new legal duty which all public servants will be bound by.”