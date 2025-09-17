Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC comment following introduction of Hillsborough Law
APCC yesterday commented following introduction of Hillsborough Law.
Emily Spurrell, Chair of the APCC and PCC for Merseyside’s statement on the introduction of the new Public Office (Accountability) Bill yesterday said::
“This bill has a vital role to play in ensuring the highest standards in public life and helping to restore public confidence in our institutions, including policing.
“The Code of Practice for Ethical Policing placed a duty on chief officers to ensure openness and candour within their force, but this new duty of candour for all police officers and staff is essential to improve policing culture. Police and Crime Commissioners will be able to more effectively hold their chief constables to account for embedding honesty and openness in their forces as a result.
“As Chair of the APCC, representing all Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors, and as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, I also want to pay tribute to the families of the Hillsborough bereaved and the Right Reverend James Jones, the former Bishop of Liverpool, who chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel. Their 25 year fight for justice has brought about this new legal duty which all public servants will be bound by.”
APCC Joint Leads on Transparency and Accountability, Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe and PCC Rupert Matthews yesterday said:
“The APCC welcomes the introduction of a new duty of candour for policing and the wider public sector.
“Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors have pushed hard for the introduction of this duty, acknowledging it is all of our responsibility as policing leaders to support policing to improve and to hold it to account when it falls short of the highest standards of honesty, integrity and openness we and the public expect. It will allow PCCs and Deputy Mayors to hold chief constables to account for instilling a culture which allows officers and staff the opportunity to reflect and learn and encourage those with concerns in the wider force to speak out.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-chair-comment-following-introduction-of-hillsborough-law/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair comments on HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s annual State of Policing report11/09/2025 17:05:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell commented on the findings of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s State of Policing 2024-25 report
APCC comment following the appointment of new Victims’ Commissioner05/09/2025 13:20:00
PCCs Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday responded to the announcement of the new Victims’ Commissioner, APCC victims leads.
APCC Joint Local Policing Lead: How PCCs are driving action against anti-social behaviour04/09/2025 16:20:00
Anti-social behaviour (ASB) is a significant public concern in England and Wales. As shown in YouGov research conducted for Resolve, more than one in four people feel unsafe where they live, with 11% experiencing ASB at least weekly, and 14% saying it has affected their mental health. These statistics will come as no surprise to many, but they illustrate the unacceptable level of ASB being experienced across the country.
APCC Criminal Justice leads comment on the Sentencing Bill03/09/2025 15:25:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, Danielle Stone and Alison Hernandez comment on the Sentencing Bill
APCC response to new police guidance on disclosure of suspects’ details13/08/2025 14:10:00
Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), Emily Spurrell responds to the new national interim guidance that has come into effect for police forces regarding In the disclosure of suspects’ details. In response
APCC comment on police forces’ progress in improving their response to stalking06/08/2025 10:20:00
The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) has published a progress report (1 August 2025) on police forces’ actions in response to recommendations following the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint on stalking.
APCC response to the police officer pay award 2025-2604/08/2025 13:20:00
APCC recently responded to the police officer pay award 2025-26.
APCC statement on the introduction of the ninja sword ban01/08/2025 16:05:00
From today (1 August 2025), it is illegal to possess, manufacture, import or sell ninja swords in England and Wales.
APCC response to IOPC data on deaths during or following police contact01/08/2025 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact for 2024/25. The report states that 17 people died in police custody, and 60 people died by suicide 48 hours following release.