APCC comment following the appointment of new Victims’ Commissioner

In response to the announcement of the new Victims’ Commissioner, APCC victims leads, PCCs Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday said:

“We congratulate Claire Waxman OBE on her appointment and welcome her to the role of Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales. With her years of experience as London’s Victims Commissioner, she is well placed to strengthen support for victims around the country and deliver better outcomes across all communities.

“As Claire takes up her post, we look forward to building a strong partnership, with Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) commissioning high-quality victims’ support services and leading initiatives that ensure victims receive the care they deserve, alongside a strong commitment to ensuring perpetrators are held to account and work to prevent crimes from happening in the first place.

“With her extensive experience and strong commitment to supporting victims, Claire Waxman is a committed and experienced partner in advancing this shared mission and ensuring that victims remain at the heart of everything we do.”