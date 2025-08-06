APCC comment on police forces’ progress in improving their response to stalking

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) has published a progress report (1 August 2025) on police forces’ actions in response to recommendations following the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint on stalking. The Trust, on behalf of the National Stalking Consortium, had raised concerns about the police response to stalking.

In September 2024 the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the College of Policing (CoP) published recommendations on how organisations across policing could better respond to cases of stalking.

Commenting on the NPCC’s report on forces’ action plans, the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, recently said:

“The NPCC recognises the progress made by forces and highlights examples of good practice in addressing stalking across England and Wales. However, it also identifies several areas for improvement, including the need to address inconsistencies in the support provided to stalking victims across regions and forces. “PCCs and Deputy Mayors, as the statutory commissioners of victim services, play a critical role in ensuring access to specialist stalking support and will continue to work collaboratively with chief constables and local partners to identify and embed best practice, develop stalking services that address local needs and to drive consistency and improvement across all areas.”

“Sustainable and long-term funding for PCCs and local partners is key to improving support and outcomes for the victims of stalking and we call on government to prioritise this in its upcoming VAWG Strategy and spending review.”

Notes