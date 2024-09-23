Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC comment on report on failures to tackle police-perpetrated domestic abuse
Last week, the Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ) published a report looking at how far problems identified in the charity's 2020 super complaint on police-perpetrated domestic abuse have been addressed.
In response to its findings, the APCC's Joint Leads for Victims, Deputy Mayor Sophie Linden and PCC Lisa Townsend, said:
“The Centre for Women’s Justice follow-on report from their 2020 super complaint provides evidence of continued failings across forces to tackle seriously police-perpetrated abuse. We commend the bravery of those women who shared their experiences throughout the report, and CWJ for continuing to put police-perpetrated domestic abuse at the top of the agenda.
“We are disappointed at the lack of progress but note the commitment from the government to tackling violence against women and girls, and from our partners across national policing to drive up standards. Police and Crime Commissioners will continue to hold chief police officers to account for improving standards to ensure that no level of abuse is tolerated, and that victims get the justice and support they have the right to expect.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-comment-on-report-on-failures-to-tackle-police-perpetrated-domestic-abuse/
