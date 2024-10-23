Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC comment on the announcement of an independent review of sentencing
APCC yesterday commented on the announcement of an independent review of sentencing:
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) broadly support the sentencing review. Sentencing should protect the public, punish the offender, and rehabilitate them to prevent future crime, whilst assuring the public that sentences handed down by the courts are proportionate to the harm caused.
“Announcing the sentencing review on the day that 1100 prisoners are being released from custody to serve the rest of their sentence in the community serves to highlight the urgent need to address prison overcrowding. We all want our justice system to reflect the needs of today and that means ensuring that the right people are imprisoned for the appropriate length of time.
“As PCCs we work with our partners in the criminal justice system to support victims and hope this review will result in a strong sentencing regime with victims at its heart.”
Notes
- Danielle Stone is APCC Joint Lead on Criminal Justice, and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire
- Donna Jones is APCC Joint Lead on Criminal Justice, and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight
- More information on the sentencing review can be found here
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-comment-on-the-announcement-of-an-independent-review-of-sentencing/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair statement after Met Police firearms officer cleared of murder22/10/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair statement given yesterday after Met Police firearms officer cleared of murder.
APCC comment on statistics on deaths following police contact18/10/2024 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has published its annual statistics on deaths during or following police contact for the year March 2023 to 2024.
APCC statement in support of National Hate Crime Awareness Week16/10/2024 10:25:00
National Hate Crime Awareness Week is held each year to encourage organisations, Government, policing, councils, key voluntary sector partners, and communities affected by hate crime to work together to tackle hate crime across the UK and educate future generations to say no to hate in our communities.
APCC statement in support of Safer Business Action Week14/10/2024 14:10:00
Safer Business Action Week takes place each year to deliver a nationally coordinated range of crime prevention activities and raise awareness of the impact of crime and anti-social behaviour in retail settings.
APCC comments on inspectorate's report on policing anti-social behaviour11/10/2024 10:15:00
The APCC's Joint Leads on Local Policing, Matt Story and Chris Nelson, commented on the publication of a report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services into the policing response to anti-social behaviour
APCC Chair Marks National Police Memorial Day30/09/2024 16:20:00
APCC Chair yesterday Marked National Police Memorial Day.
APCC comment on the policing response to the SLT's stalking super-complaint30/09/2024 10:20:00
APCC have recently (27 September 2024) commented on the policing response to the SLT's stalking super-complaint.
APCC comment on report on failures to tackle police-perpetrated domestic abuse23/09/2024 10:10:00
Last week, the Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ) published a report looking at how far problems identified in the charity's 2020 super complaint on police-perpetrated domestic abuse have been addressed.
APCC Backs Police Week of Action on Spiking as University Freshers' Week Starts17/09/2024 10:20:00
APCC Joint Leads on Addictions and Substance Abuse, David Sidwick and Joy Allen, and Joint Leads on Victims, Sophie Linden and Lisa Townsend, yesterday commented on a week of action that will see police forces across the country carry out patrols and visits to student campuses to raise awareness of spiking during freshers’ week.