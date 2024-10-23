APCC comment on the announcement of an independent review of sentencing

APCC yesterday commented on the announcement of an independent review of sentencing:

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) broadly support the sentencing review. Sentencing should protect the public, punish the offender, and rehabilitate them to prevent future crime, whilst assuring the public that sentences handed down by the courts are proportionate to the harm caused.

“Announcing the sentencing review on the day that 1100 prisoners are being released from custody to serve the rest of their sentence in the community serves to highlight the urgent need to address prison overcrowding. We all want our justice system to reflect the needs of today and that means ensuring that the right people are imprisoned for the appropriate length of time.

“As PCCs we work with our partners in the criminal justice system to support victims and hope this review will result in a strong sentencing regime with victims at its heart.”