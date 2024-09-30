Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC comment on the policing response to the SLT's stalking super-complaint
APCC have recently (27 September 2024) commented on the policing response to the SLT's stalking super-complaint.
APCC Joint Victims Leads, PCC Lisa Townsend and Deputy Mayor Sophie Linden recently said:
“This report on the super-complaint raises significant concerns regarding the protection and support offered to victims, underscoring the urgent need for systemic improvements in how police respond to stalking.
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are working with policing to enhance its response to stalking, with various force areas commissioning dedicated victim support services and collaborating on multi-agency perpetrator programmes. The use of Stalking Protection Orders is being embedded to safeguard victims, and front-line officers are being supported to better identify stalking amongst a range of other dangerous offences. We are determined to ensure that the police responses are consistent and appropriate across all forces so that every victim receives the same level of protection and support, regardless of where they live.
“However, as the report highlights, greater efforts are needed to ensure that stalking is treated as the serious crime it is – one that has a profoundly damaging impact on victims, both physically and emotionally. Stalking affects an estimated one in five women and one in 10 men over their lifetimes, with approximately 1,639,000 people aged 16 and over falling victim to stalking in England and Wales last year alone.
“As PCCs, we are committed to ensuring that victims of stalking receive the protection and justice they rightfully deserve, while holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. We strongly support the call to strengthen the foundations of policing, enhance safeguarding measures, and improve investigations for stalking victims.
“We recognise the critical importance of collaboration among partner organisations to enhance support for victims of stalking. They are entitled to feel safe, and Police and Crime Commissioners will do what is needed to strengthen and monitor victim support services to ensure that they can. Additionally, we will work with those within and beyond policing to manage perpetrators and address their behaviour which inflicts such terror on their victims.
“Police and Crime Commissioners are required to respond to the report’s recommendation within 56 days of its publication and we look forward to providing a full response in due course."
Katy Bourne OBE, Sussex PCC who has had personal experience of being stalked, recently commented:
“Having had first-hand experience of being stalked, I know just how pernicious this crime is. It can take many forms, on and offline, and anyone can be affected. It leaves victims feeling increasingly scared and distressed as the offender’s fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated behaviour impacts their lives.
“Today’s report is a valuable reminder that, whilst there have been some improvements in the police response to stalking, there is still far more that must be done to ensure better and consistent support for those who are the targets of this terrifying, unwanted behaviour.”
Notes:
- Lisa Townsend is Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey and APCC Joint Lead for Victims
- Sophie Linden is London Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime and APCC Joint Lead for Victims
- Katy Bourne OBE is Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex
- A link to the full report can be found here.
