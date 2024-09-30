APCC comment on the policing response to the SLT's stalking super-complaint

APCC have recently (27 September 2024) commented on the policing response to the SLT's stalking super-complaint.

APCC Joint Victims Leads, PCC Lisa Townsend and Deputy Mayor Sophie Linden recently said:

“This report on the super-complaint raises significant concerns regarding the protection and support offered to victims, underscoring the urgent need for systemic improvements in how police respond to stalking.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are working with policing to enhance its response to stalking, with various force areas commissioning dedicated victim support services and collaborating on multi-agency perpetrator programmes. The use of Stalking Protection Orders is being embedded to safeguard victims, and front-line officers are being supported to better identify stalking amongst a range of other dangerous offences. We are determined to ensure that the police responses are consistent and appropriate across all forces so that every victim receives the same level of protection and support, regardless of where they live.

“However, as the report highlights, greater efforts are needed to ensure that stalking is treated as the serious crime it is – one that has a profoundly damaging impact on victims, both physically and emotionally. Stalking affects an estimated one in five women and one in 10 men over their lifetimes, with approximately 1,639,000 people aged 16 and over falling victim to stalking in England and Wales last year alone.

“As PCCs, we are committed to ensuring that victims of stalking receive the protection and justice they rightfully deserve, while holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. We strongly support the call to strengthen the foundations of policing, enhance safeguarding measures, and improve investigations for stalking victims.

“We recognise the critical importance of collaboration among partner organisations to enhance support for victims of stalking. They are entitled to feel safe, and Police and Crime Commissioners will do what is needed to strengthen and monitor victim support services to ensure that they can. Additionally, we will work with those within and beyond policing to manage perpetrators and address their behaviour which inflicts such terror on their victims.

“Police and Crime Commissioners are required to respond to the report’s recommendation within 56 days of its publication and we look forward to providing a full response in due course."