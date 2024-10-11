Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC comments on inspectorate's report on policing anti-social behaviour
The APCC's Joint Leads on Local Policing, Matt Story and Chris Nelson, commented on the publication of a report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services into the policing response to anti-social behaviour
“It is encouraging that this report cites good examples of police forces working with partner organisations to address anti-social behaviour through early intervention and problem-solving approaches. However, it also finds that good practice is inconsistent across forces and that most need to improve their recording of incidents along with their use of statutory powers available to address the problem.
“Anti-social behaviour blights communities and has a huge impact on people’s lives, particularly the wellbeing of those who are vulnerable, and it is often linked with other criminality. It is important that there are easy and quick ways for people to report incidents so it is reassuring that inspectors found some forces are making good use of technology such as apps and QR codes. But it is disappointing that the commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour is being undermined by technical difficulties in sharing data with partners.
“The report identifies the need for good quality data and more analytical expertise within forces so that they can respond effectively. It is vital that the information police receive about anti-social behaviour incidents is properly recorded so that patterns of offending can be identified, and an appropriate response actioned. Chief Constables must ensure their officers and staff are equipped with the tools and skills to do their job and Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) will hold them to account on this.
“This report highlights the benefit of well-established and visible neighbourhood policing teams which, as PCCs, we know is what members of the public want so they can feel safe in their communities. Initiatives such as funding for anti-social behaviour hotspot policing that concentrates efforts on problem areas have proved highly successful. We also very much look forward to the implementation of the Government’s commitment to increasing neighbourhood police by 13,000 officers.
“An effective response to anti-social behaviour requires innovation, a strong partnership between police and local agencies, and a mindset that puts victims first. Tackling anti-social behaviour is a key priority in all PCCs’ local Police and Crime Plans. We are committed to stamping it out and bringing together local organisations which, through collaboration, work to divert those at risk of being drawn into anti-social behaviour and potentially more serious criminality.”
Notes
- Matt Storey is APCC Joint Lead on Local Policing, and PCC for Cleveland
- Chris Nelson is APCC Joint Lead on Local Policing, and PCC for Gloucestershire
- The HMICFRS report can be found here
