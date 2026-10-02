Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC Criminal Justice Leads respond to tough new restrictions for offenders released on licence
Following news that the government is to introduce unprecedented new measures to restrict the movements of offenders released on licence in the community, APCC Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, Danielle Stone and Alison Hernandez, yesterday said:
“It’s clear that the Lord Chancellor agrees with our position that more needs to be done to support victims and protect our wider communities from any risks resulting from these changes to how prisoners will be managed upon release from custody. As local victims’ champions we will continue to do all we can to mitigate the impact of the decision to release offenders early.
“However, emergency safeguards cannot replace sustained investment in rehabilitation and local prevention, which are essential to long-term safety, preventing the ‘revolving door’ effect and protecting future victims.
“Early release from a prison sentence must not be automatic, but should be earned by an offender following appropriate rehabilitation. If we don’t have the right level of local investment to address the root causes of offending early, we won’t break the cycle of crime and its repercussions on victims and communities.
“The burden of managing the emergency measures announced will inevitably fall to policing and probation services, further straining limited resources and potentially weakening public trust and confidence in our justice system.
“We must tackle these issues collectively by supporting victims, strengthening community resilience, and creating meaningful opportunities for offenders to rehabilitate and contribute positively to their communities.”
- Danielle Stone is the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire
- Alison Hernandez is the PCC for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-criminal-justice-leads-respond-to-tough-new-restrictions-for-offenders-released-on-licence/
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