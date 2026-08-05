Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC Criminal Justice Leads’ response to changes to prisoner early release scheme
The APCC’s joint leads on criminal justice, Danielle Stone and Alison Hernandez responds the following changes to the prisoner early release scheme announced by the Prime Minister
“We broadly back the changes announced by the Prime Minister. He acknowledges that more needs to be done to support victims. We have heard those voices of concern too and have, as local victims’ champions, done all we can to mitigate the impact of the decision to release offenders from custody early. The additional funding to support victims is welcome.
“We welcome the exclusion of certain types of offences from the scheme but have huge sympathy with the family of PC Andrew Harper and understand why they and many serving police officers would like to have seen the government go further.
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors recognise the extreme pressure the prison system is under due to successive governments’ underinvestment in the prison estate and probation services. The reoffending rate has not improved fast enough, and the government needs to invest more in services that improve offender rehabilitation. Without the right level of local investment in rehabilitation and prevention, and additional funding going to local policing, we will not break the cycle of release and re-offending which damages local communities, impacts the safety of the public and places more victims in harm’s way.
“Managing those who are released from their custodial sentence at the 40% or 50% point will place added pressure on policing and probation services, but for the scheme to work – and, crucially, for victims to feel safe – the use of tagging and restriction zones must be executed effectively and enforced robustly.”
“We need to address all these issues as a society, supporting victims of crime and creating opportunities through local community resilience so offenders can rehabilitate and contribute positively to their neighbourhoods. Schemes such as Prisoners Building Homes, which was created by PCCs, reduce reoffending rates by helping prisoners make themselves more employable and provide an opportunity for prisoners to earn early release.”
Notes
- Danielle Stone is Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire
- Alison Hernandez is Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall
- Details of the changes announced can be found on gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-criminal-justice-leads-response-to-changes-to-prisoner-early-release-scheme/
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