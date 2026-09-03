APCC Criminal Justice Leads’ response to further changes to prisoner early release scheme

Following further changes to the prisoner early release scheme, the APCC’s joint leads on criminal justice, Danielle Stone and Alison Hernandez, yesterday said:

“We welcome the further changes announced to the early release scheme, which have followed APCC engagement with the Ministry of Justice.

“We have heard the concerns of local victims and communities. We have highlighted the risks of the scheme to government, advocating for additional safeguarding and support measures to mitigate these impacts. We are pleased that following engagement with the APCC, the government has bolstered support for victims by increasing funding to £18.9m. As trusted partners in supporting victims and communities, Deputy Mayors and Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are using additional funding to deliver increased support that meet the needs of local victim and communities.

“PCCs and Deputy Mayors recognise the capacity crisis within prisons and back measures to address this problem. However, we have called for more sustainable solutions. While it is right to maximise existing space within prisons where available and accelerate the construction of new estates, investment must focus on decreasing demand across the criminal justice system by reducing reoffending and preventing crime in the first place.

“High rates of recall amongst prisoners previously released early demonstrate the need for enhanced rehabilitation during prison, on release and throughout resettlement back into the community. The APCC has called upon the government to invest more in services – including those commissioned by PCCs – which address the root causes of crime and stop the cycle of release and re-offending which impacts public safety, damaging trust and confidence in the criminal justice system.”