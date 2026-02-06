Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Criminal Justice Leads’ statement on Part 2 of the Leveson Review of the Criminal Courts
Commenting on the findings of Part 2 of Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review of the criminal courts in England and Wales, APCC Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, Danielle Stone and Alison Hernandez, recently said:
“We welcome Sir Brian’s honest and detailed review of our criminal justice system. It mirrors our experience and frustrations of a system riddled with problems. It’s unacceptable that the courts are now asking victims to wait until 2030 for their case to be heard.
“As PCCs, we fund local victim services which play a vital part in supporting victims through the broken system Sir Brian describes. Solving the problems the sector faces is our shared responsibility – police, prosecution, courts, defence, judiciary all have a part to play to make the system work. What’s clear is we cannot ignore the problems. Being more open to working collaboratively to solve problems and deal with cases more quickly will benefit all those who come into contact with the criminal justice system, particularly victims, but witnesses and defendants, too.
“We are disappointed by Sir Brian’s assertion that Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors should no longer chair their Local Criminal Justice Boards (LCJBs) given the responsibility that Local Policing Bodies have for victims and the wider public. We urge the government to make clear that the bodies that replace PCCs must be included on LCJBs as this is essential to ensure the public have a voice in the criminal justice system, locally and nationally.”
“We look forward to the government’s response to the recommendations so that we as local leaders can take this work forward in our local areas.”
Notes
- Alison Hernandez is Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall
- Danielle Stone is Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire
- The Independent Review of the Criminal Courts: Part 2 can be found via gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-leads-on-criminal-justice-respond-to-part-2-of-the-leveson-review-of-the-criminal-courts/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Joint Lead on Addictions and Substance Misuse expresses disappointment at failure to reclassify ketamine as Class A05/02/2026 16:20:00
APCC Joint Lead on Addictions and Substance Misuse yesterday expressed disappointment at failure to reclassify ketamine as Class A.
APCC response to final police funding settlement for 2026/2730/01/2026 17:15:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Funding and Finance, Joy Allen and Roger Hirst, responded to the Final Police Funding Settlement (England and Wales) 2026/27
APCC Chair statement on police reform27/01/2026 13:20:00
APCC Chair statement given yesterday on police reform.
APCC response to new powers for the Home Secretary to intervene in failing forces27/01/2026 10:20:00
APCC recently (24 January 2026) responded to new powers for the Home Secretary to intervene in failing forces.
APCC statement on police force merger proposals26/01/2026 13:20:00
APCC statement given recently (23 January 2026) on police force merger proposals.
APCC Economic and Cyber Crime Leads back launch of Report Fraud service21/01/2026 16:05:00
APCC Joint Leads for Economic and Cyber crime Tijs Broeke and Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts responds to the official launch of Report Fraud, a new, improved service for the reporting of incidents of fraud.
APCC Roads Policing Leads’ response to government’s proposed Road Safety Strategy07/01/2026 14:15:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Roads Policing and Transport, Joy Allen and Philip Seccombe respond to the following publication of the government’s Road Safety Strategy
APCC Joint Finance Lead: We need fair funding for policing06/01/2026 10:15:10
As many people were starting to wind down for the Christmas break the Government announced last Thursday – the day Parliament broke up for recess – that policing in England and Wales is to receive a provisional core grant from central government of £19.5 billion for the year 2026/27.