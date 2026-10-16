APCC Criminal Justice Leads welcome the Government’s response to the Independent Review of the Criminal Courts

Following the Government’s response to the Independent Review of the Criminal Courts, the APCC’s joint leads on criminal justice, Danielle Stone and Alison Hernandez, yesterday said:

“We welcome the announcement setting out how Lord Brian Leveson’s recommendations will be taken forward. Structural reform of how our courts operate is long overdue. Everyone involved in a case from victim, through to witness and the accused are waiting far too long for justice. We have seen year on year increases in the court backlog, with victims waiting years for their day in court.

“As PCCs and Deputy Mayors we see first-hand the impact this has on the lives of victims and their families. We put in place robust support for them but the delays we are experiencing puts too heavy a strain on them and those supporting them. We note the proposed pilot to trial remote hearings. This seems promising.

“Reforming the courts is important but not sufficient. We need other reforms to:

Improve the rehabilitation of offenders, enabling them to contribute positively to their local communities;

Provide opportunities for young people to prevent them from making bad choices,

Support for vulnerable individuals so they don’t get drawn into a life of crime.

“Without these, the system will never do what its central aim is – to give us all a fair and just society to live in.

“We want to see change and see that change quickly. Mechanisms already exist to drive this change. Each police force area has a local criminal justice board – a simple and effective way to deliver improvements at a local court level. As chairs of these boards, we bring together the right partners to reshape the way cases are dealt with. This structure supports the plans to reform our police service and the changes to local leadership from devolving powers. It is ready and we are ready to help deliver a more responsive and robust justice system that truly puts victims at its heart.”