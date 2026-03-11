Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Economic and Cyber Crime Leads back Fraud Strategy’s multi-sector collaborative approach
The government has published its Fraud Strategy 2026-2029 which sets out its plan for fighting fraud over the next three years. Commenting on the strategy, the APCC Joint Leads on Economic and Cyber Crime, Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts and Tijs Broeke, said:
“Fraud is a malicious crime that can have devastating emotional and financial effects on those who fall victim to it. Its global scale, facilitated by technology, will only be tackled successfully if government, law enforcement and the technology sector work together which is why this fraud strategy is so vital.
“It is clear policing cannot address the problem of fraud alone, so we support the creation of an Online Crime Centre which will pool expertise within government, policing, the intelligence agencies, banks, mobile phone networks and major tech companies to pursue a coordinated, technology-driven approach to targeting the organised crime groups behind frauds against individuals and businesses in this country.
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors will hold local forces to account on delivery of the strategy’s commitment to police prioritisation of fraud and to building consistent treatment victims can expect. If we are to identify and disrupt complex international frauds, there must be sustained investment in the skills and technology forces need at local and national level.
“We hope this bold strategy, alongside the recently launched Report Fraud service, results in a new era of fraud law enforcement which protects people and their money, and we look forward to working with our partners to achieve that.”
Notes
- Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts is PCC for Derbyshire
- Tijs Broeke is Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board
- The Fraud Strategy 2026-2029 is available via gov.uk
- Those wishing to report an incident of fraud can do so on the Report Fraud website or by calling 0300 123 2040
