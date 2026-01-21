APCC Economic and Cyber Crime Leads back launch of Report Fraud service

APCC Joint Leads for Economic and Cyber crime Tijs Broeke and Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts responds to the official launch of Report Fraud, a new, improved service for the reporting of incidents of fraud.

“Cyber crime and fraud are the most common crimes in the UK, costing the economy billions every year, so we are pleased to support the launch of Report Fraud. This one-stop shop where victims can report crimes will transform the way law enforcement and industry are able to respond, using a multi-sector, intelligence-based approach. Importantly, it also offers specialist support to those impacted by these devastating crimes and provides information on ways to stay safe in cyberspace.

“Increasingly committed online, fraud is growing in scale and sophistication, targeting individuals, small businesses and major organisations alike, so it is vital policing has the tools required to tackle it. Despite fraud and cyber crime accounting for more than half of all crime in England and Wales, it receives just 1% of police funding. Given the size of the problem, we are determined to ensure fighting fraud is given the priority it deserves – too many people’s lives are shattered by criminals operating online whose sole motivation is greed.

“The creation of Report Fraud demonstrates a commitment across policing and other law enforcement agencies to respond more effectively to fraud. On behalf of the public, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors will hold our chief constables to account so that more people are protected from fraudulent activity online.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they may be a victim of fraud to inform Report Fraud. By building the best possible intelligence picture, we have the greatest chance of catching those committing and directing these crimes.”

Notes