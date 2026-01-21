Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Economic and Cyber Crime Leads back launch of Report Fraud service
APCC Joint Leads for Economic and Cyber crime Tijs Broeke and Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts responds to the official launch of Report Fraud, a new, improved service for the reporting of incidents of fraud.
“Cyber crime and fraud are the most common crimes in the UK, costing the economy billions every year, so we are pleased to support the launch of Report Fraud. This one-stop shop where victims can report crimes will transform the way law enforcement and industry are able to respond, using a multi-sector, intelligence-based approach. Importantly, it also offers specialist support to those impacted by these devastating crimes and provides information on ways to stay safe in cyberspace.
“Increasingly committed online, fraud is growing in scale and sophistication, targeting individuals, small businesses and major organisations alike, so it is vital policing has the tools required to tackle it. Despite fraud and cyber crime accounting for more than half of all crime in England and Wales, it receives just 1% of police funding. Given the size of the problem, we are determined to ensure fighting fraud is given the priority it deserves – too many people’s lives are shattered by criminals operating online whose sole motivation is greed.
“The creation of Report Fraud demonstrates a commitment across policing and other law enforcement agencies to respond more effectively to fraud. On behalf of the public, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors will hold our chief constables to account so that more people are protected from fraudulent activity online.
“We encourage anyone who thinks they may be a victim of fraud to inform Report Fraud. By building the best possible intelligence picture, we have the greatest chance of catching those committing and directing these crimes.”
Notes
- Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts is PCC for Derbyshire
- Tijs Broeke is Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board
- Report Fraud is operated by the national lead force for fraud, City of London Police and is available in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
- Those wishing to report an incident of fraud can do so on the Report Fraud website or by calling 0300 123 2040.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-economic-and-cyber-crime-leads-back-launch-of-report-fraud-service/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Roads Policing Leads’ response to government’s proposed Road Safety Strategy07/01/2026 14:15:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Roads Policing and Transport, Joy Allen and Philip Seccombe respond to the following publication of the government’s Road Safety Strategy
APCC Joint Finance Lead: We need fair funding for policing06/01/2026 10:15:10
As many people were starting to wind down for the Christmas break the Government announced last Thursday – the day Parliament broke up for recess – that policing in England and Wales is to receive a provisional core grant from central government of £19.5 billion for the year 2026/27.
APCC Finance leads respond to provisional grant settlement19/12/2025 12:10:00
APCC Joint Finance Leads, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, responded to yesterday’s provisional grant settlement for policing for 2026/27
APCC Chair comment on reports of possible police force mergers11/12/2025 12:05:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell responded to reports that the Home Secretary is considering significantly reducing the number of police forces in England and Wales as part of the police reform programme,
APCC statement on facial recognition evaluation report05/12/2025 17:20:00
Please see the statement below regarding an evaluation by the National Physical Laboratory published today of the accuracy and equitability of Police National Database’s retrospective facial recognition (FR) technology tool.
APCC Local Policing leads mark launch of Winter of Action04/12/2025 13:20:00
APCC Local Policing leads yesterday marked the launch of Winter of Action.
APCC Chair’s comment on the IOPC’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster03/12/2025 10:20:00
APCC Chair’s comment on the IOPC’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster.
APCC & NPCC Summit 2025 – Speech by APCC Chair19/11/2025 10:20:00
APCC & NPCC Summit 2025 – Speech given yesterday by APCC Chair.