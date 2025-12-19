APCC Finance leads respond to provisional grant settlement

APCC Joint Finance Leads, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, responded to yesterday’s provisional grant settlement for policing for 2026/27

“We recognise the significant pressures on the public finances, but the lack of detail in this funding settlement is disappointing. It fails to explain the next steps on the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and how they will be funded and makes no provision for the capital investment needed to support modern, efficient and resilient police forces at a time when demand continues to rise.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) fully support the Government’s ambitions to halve knife crime and tackle violence against women and girls. However, these are national priorities that require sustainable national funding and this announcement doesn’t make clear how these will be paid for. They cannot be treated as business as usual, nor should the burden of delivering them continue to be passed disproportionately to local communities through increases in the Council Tax precept.

“PCCs remain committed to ensuring public money is used efficiently and effectively. But if policing is to remain viable in the long term, the Government must commit to a fairer and properly funded settlement, alongside an updated police funding model that is genuinely fit for the future.”

