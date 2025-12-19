Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Finance leads respond to provisional grant settlement
APCC Joint Finance Leads, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, responded to yesterday’s provisional grant settlement for policing for 2026/27
“We recognise the significant pressures on the public finances, but the lack of detail in this funding settlement is disappointing. It fails to explain the next steps on the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and how they will be funded and makes no provision for the capital investment needed to support modern, efficient and resilient police forces at a time when demand continues to rise.
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) fully support the Government’s ambitions to halve knife crime and tackle violence against women and girls. However, these are national priorities that require sustainable national funding and this announcement doesn’t make clear how these will be paid for. They cannot be treated as business as usual, nor should the burden of delivering them continue to be passed disproportionately to local communities through increases in the Council Tax precept.
“PCCs remain committed to ensuring public money is used efficiently and effectively. But if policing is to remain viable in the long term, the Government must commit to a fairer and properly funded settlement, alongside an updated police funding model that is genuinely fit for the future.”
Editors’ notes
- Roger Hirst is Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) for Essex
- Joy Allen is Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-finance-leads-respond-to-provisional-grant-settlement/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair comment on reports of possible police force mergers11/12/2025 12:05:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell responded to reports that the Home Secretary is considering significantly reducing the number of police forces in England and Wales as part of the police reform programme,
APCC statement on facial recognition evaluation report05/12/2025 17:20:00
Please see the statement below regarding an evaluation by the National Physical Laboratory published today of the accuracy and equitability of Police National Database’s retrospective facial recognition (FR) technology tool.
APCC Local Policing leads mark launch of Winter of Action04/12/2025 13:20:00
APCC Local Policing leads yesterday marked the launch of Winter of Action.
APCC Chair’s comment on the IOPC’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster03/12/2025 10:20:00
APCC Chair’s comment on the IOPC’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster.
APCC & NPCC Summit 2025 – Speech by APCC Chair19/11/2025 10:20:00
APCC & NPCC Summit 2025 – Speech given yesterday by APCC Chair.
APCC Chair responds to announcement of the abolition of Police and Crime Commissioners13/11/2025 17:15:00
APC Chair, Emily Spurrell, PCC for Merseyside, responded to the ministerial announcement that Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are to be abolished in 2028
APCC Victims leads pay tribute to Baroness Helen Newlove following news of her death13/11/2025 16:20:00
APCC Victims leads pay tribute to Baroness Helen Newlove following news of her death.
APCC Fire and Emergency Services Collaboration leads welcome inspectorate’s annual report06/11/2025 16:20:00
APCC Joint Leads on Fire and Emergency Services Collaboration, Danielle Stone and Ben Adams, yesterday commented on the findings of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s Annual Assessment of Fire and Rescue Services in England 2024–25.