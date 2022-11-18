APCC Impact Report 2021/2022

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners has published its annual Impact Report, setting out how the organisation and PCCs have been making a difference over the past year.

Work highlighted within the 2021/22 report includes how the APCC has supported members post the 2021 elections, how our membership has grown and how we have been delivering against our business plan.

APCC Chair, Marc Jones:

“It is a huge privilege to chair the APCC at such an important time for policing. Over the last 10 years elected PCCs have established their role as ‘the people’s voice in policing’ and are proud of our role in cutting crime, supporting victims, and mobilising local partnerships to keep people safe. Through our twenty plus PCC-led portfolios we are delivering the policy priorities of our members and this Impact Report highlights some of the key achievements over the last year."

You can view and/or download the APCC Impact Report 2021/22