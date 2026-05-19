Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC Joint Criminal Justice Lead comment on the government’s Youth Justice White Paper
In response to the government’s Youth Justice White Paper, APCC Joint Lead on Criminal Justice Danielle Stone, said:
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors play a central role in delivering the kind of early, multi-agency intervention set out in this White Paper, so I strongly support its overall direction. Identifying the root causes of young people’s offending and diverting them away from crime protects communities and ensures children can go on to lead positive and productive lives.
“Across the country, PCCs are already delivering innovative approaches to knife crime prevention, from rapid youth justice interventions in custody following arrests, to community-based mentoring and diversion programmes. Recent reductions in knife crime are encouraging and reflect the impact of PCC led partnership approaches.
“The public rightly expects those who commit serious crimes to face robust consequences, including custody where necessary. However, evidence shows that short custodial sentences for lower-level offending are often ineffective. Instead, as set out in the White Paper, we need to respond to what is causing children and young people to commit crime and implement long-term solutions. I therefore support proposals to expand effective community-based alternatives and reduce the unnecessary remanding of children to custody.
“PCCs already commission many of the services identified in the White Paper as essential to delivery, including prevention, early intervention and diversion initiatives. To realise these reforms, the government must ensure sustained, long-term ringfenced funding for these locally delivered services, including beyond the planned changes to PCC arrangements in 2028.”
Editors’ notes
- Danielle Stone is Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire
- The White Paper, ‘Cutting Youth Crime. Changing Young Lives.’ can be found on gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-criminal-justice-lead-comment-on-the-governments-youth-justice-white-paper/
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