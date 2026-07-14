Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC Joint Equality Leads welcome funding for police to tackle antisemitism
APCC Joint Equality Leads yesterday welcomed funding for police to tackle antisemitism.
Following the Home Office’s announcement of a three-year funding package of more than £250 million for police forces to tackle antisemitism, the APCC’s Joint Leads on Race Disparity, Equality and Human Rights, Alison Lowe and John Campion, yesterday said:
“Any level of antisemitism is unacceptable but the recent increase in crimes targeting Jewish communities cannot be ignored and must be addressed. Policing cannot tackle it alone, but local forces are fundamental to the wider effort, protecting communities, rooting out antisemitism within them and enforcing the law.
“Today’s funding announcement will bolster forces’ work in areas where antisemitism is a particular challenge, but it is vital policing as a sector and the individuals within it fully understand and recognise anti-Jewish hatred, so we are pleased to see money for additional training.
“Antisemitism is a stain on our society that should have been consigned to history. Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors will, on the public’s behalf, hold their chief constables to account so that all communities, regardless of faith or ethnicity, can feel safe.
Notes
- Alison Lowe is Deputy Mayor for West Yorkshire
- John Campion is Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia
- Information on the Home Office’s funding announcement can be found on gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-equality-leads-welcome-funding-for-police-to-tackle-antisemitism/
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