Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Joint Lead on Addictions and Substance Misuse expresses disappointment at failure to reclassify ketamine as Class A
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Addictions & Substance Misuse joint lead David Sidwick has expressed his disappointment at the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs’ recent recommendation that ketamine should remain a Class B drug. Commissioner Sidwick yesterday said:
“This decision fails to reflect the clear and escalating harm ketamine is causing in our communities, particularly among young people, and it risks perpetuating the dangerous misconception that this is a low-risk substance.
“Increasing the classification to Class A matters – it influences public understanding and supports higher prioritisation for enforcement attention and funding for treatment and prevention of harms. By not making this vital change, we are missing a critical opportunity to send a strong, unambiguous message that ketamine misuse is a serious threat and must be treated as such.
Use of ketamine among 16 to 24-year-olds has exploded by 231% since 2013 and 244 death certificates have cited ketamine as a cause since it was reclassified as a class B drug in 2014. Clearly, the current approach targeting ketamine use is not reducing demand. Increasing the classification to A would clearly reflect the danger of this drug, reinforce deterrence messages, while strengthening the support offer for chronic users.
Across the country we are seeing devastating consequences of ketamine misuse on families and communities, as well as the growing burden it places on policing and health services. It is a cheap drug that is easily accessible, with police reporting usage among children as young as 12. The fact the NHS has had to set up specialist ketamine clinics across the country demonstrates its alarming growth and impact.
We urge the government to act in the best interests of the public and overrule this recommendation, as previously happened with nitrous oxide in 2023. The ACMD’s recommendation on ketamine was not unanimous and therefore must be scrutinised further.
We are concerned that if the trend continues, hospital admissions, life-changing harms, and deaths could increase, alongside the overall costs to society. If the government does not decide to reclassify, we urge ministers to prioritise funding and interventions to prevent young people from turning to ketamine in the first place.
Notes
- David Sidwick is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset
- More information on the ACMD’s decision can be found via gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-lead-on-addictions-and-substance-misuse-disappointment-at-failure-to-reclassify-ketamine-as-class-a/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to final police funding settlement for 2026/2730/01/2026 17:15:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Funding and Finance, Joy Allen and Roger Hirst, responded to the Final Police Funding Settlement (England and Wales) 2026/27
APCC Chair statement on police reform27/01/2026 13:20:00
APCC Chair statement given yesterday on police reform.
APCC response to new powers for the Home Secretary to intervene in failing forces27/01/2026 10:20:00
APCC recently (24 January 2026) responded to new powers for the Home Secretary to intervene in failing forces.
APCC statement on police force merger proposals26/01/2026 13:20:00
APCC statement given recently (23 January 2026) on police force merger proposals.
APCC Economic and Cyber Crime Leads back launch of Report Fraud service21/01/2026 16:05:00
APCC Joint Leads for Economic and Cyber crime Tijs Broeke and Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts responds to the official launch of Report Fraud, a new, improved service for the reporting of incidents of fraud.
APCC Roads Policing Leads’ response to government’s proposed Road Safety Strategy07/01/2026 14:15:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Roads Policing and Transport, Joy Allen and Philip Seccombe respond to the following publication of the government’s Road Safety Strategy
APCC Joint Finance Lead: We need fair funding for policing06/01/2026 10:15:10
As many people were starting to wind down for the Christmas break the Government announced last Thursday – the day Parliament broke up for recess – that policing in England and Wales is to receive a provisional core grant from central government of £19.5 billion for the year 2026/27.
APCC Finance leads respond to provisional grant settlement19/12/2025 12:10:00
APCC Joint Finance Leads, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, responded to yesterday’s provisional grant settlement for policing for 2026/27