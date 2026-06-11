APCC joint leads on AI governance back the launch of PoliceAI to help modernise policing

A new national centre focused on the development and responsible use of artificial intelligence in policing in England and Wales has been launched.

The APCC’s Joint Leads on AI Governance and Oversight, John Tizard and Chris Nelson, have welcomed the capabilities PoliceAI will bring as part of a modernised police service:

“Artificial Intelligence has a major role to play in modernising policing, improving productivity, dealing with unmet demand and delivering better outcomes for the public. PoliceAI will increase the use of AI across policing in England and Wales through the promotion of best practice and the co-ordination of investment across all 43 police services.

“AI is already making a major contribution in many police services and more must follow to strengthen the front line. It is vital there is public trust and confidence in its deployment. As the public’s voice in policing, Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors look forward to working with the Home Office on promoting the robust and transparent governance of AI, to ensure high ethical standards are followed.”

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