Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC joint leads on policing performance welcome new performance monitoring system
APCC Joint Leads on Performance, John Tizard and Chris Nelson, responded following publication of the levels to which police forces in England and Wales have been assigned as part of the new Policing Performance System
“High performing police services are fundamental to ensuring the public is safe. People must have confidence and trust in policing, and this requires good performance and effective leadership.
“We strongly support the new national police performance system which is designed to identify where police services require targeted support and, when necessary, intervention to ensure consistently high standards.
“Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors have a responsibility to hold their chief constables to account for securing continuous improvement and high standards. This system will enable them to fulfil this duty more effectively.
“The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners has worked closely with our sector partners to help develop an efficacious process that sets clear expectations of police services. PCCs and Deputy Mayors will continue to drive improvement through local accountability so the public can be assured of the best possible service when they need it.”
Notes:
- John Tizard is PCC for Bedfordshire
- Chris Nelson is PCC for Gloucestershire
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-leads-on-policing-oversight-welcome-new-performance-monitoring-system/
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