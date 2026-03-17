Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC Joint Leads on Serious Organised Crime hail results of County Lines week of action
Following publication of the results of a week of police action that has seen hundreds of County Lines drugs operations dismantled, the APCC’s Serious and Organised Crime portfolio leads, Lisa Townsend and David Allen, yesterday said:
“We are delighted to see such significant numbers of criminals, drugs and lethal weapons taken off the streets as a result of this week of action, and so many vulnerable people safeguarded. County Lines business models are about the supply and sale of drugs, but these results show how much other associated criminality can be successfully tackled at the same time.
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors are determined to address the blight drugs inflict on communities and the harm experienced by those – often children – who are exploited by County Lines gangs under the threat of violence.
“Today’s results show what can be achieved. It is vital policing works with local authority, education and criminal justice partners year-round to target these destructive criminal operations. On behalf of the public, PCCs will continue to hold chief constables to account on prioritising the fight against County Lines drugs gangs.”
Notes
- Lisa Townsend is Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey
- David Allen is Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Cumbria
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-leads-on-serious-organised-crime-hail-results-of-county-lines-week-of-action/
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