APCC Joint Mental Health and Custody Lead marks Volunteers’ Week 2026

Volunteers’ Week is held annually to recognise the contributions of volunteers across the UK. Marking the start of Volunteers’ Week 2026 (1-7 June), Kate Green, APCC joint lead on Mental Health and Custody, has thanked those who volunteer as Independent Custody Visitors to ensure detainees are treated fairly and with dignity:

“Volunteers’ Week provides an important moment to pause and recognise the contribution of volunteers across our communities, and to say thank you.

“As APCC joint lead for Mental Health and Custody, I have seen first-hand the vital role Independent Custody Visiting schemes play in keeping people safe and ensuring human rights are upheld in police custody.

“These schemes are made up of dedicated volunteers who give up their time to serve their local communities night and day, visiting custody suites and speaking directly to detainees, checking on their welfare. Their work helps identify risks early, supports transparency, and strengthens public confidence in the way custody is overseen.

“So, thank you to every Independent Custody Visiting volunteer for your commitment, your care, and the difference you make to communities across Greater Manchester and beyond.”