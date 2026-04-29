APCC Joint Victims Leads comment on the Domestic Homicide Project’s annual report

The APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott responds to the findings of the fifth annual report from the national Domestic Homicide Project

“The Domestic Homicide Project does vital work in helping improve our collective knowledge and awareness of domestic abuse related deaths, but we must remember that behind each statistic is an individual who has lost their life to abuse. With a history of domestic abuse known by the police and other agencies in so many cases, the need and opportunity for earlier intervention is clear.

“The report highlights suspected victim suicide following domestic abuse as the most recorded type of death for a third year, and a prevalence of mental ill health among both victims and perpetrators. This underlines the importance of better understanding domestic abuse related deaths.

“Domestic abuse related deaths often happen behind closed doors, so it is crucial policing works together with partners in other sectors to build a solid evidence base and greater understanding so that those at risk from someone close to them can be kept safe.

“We now have a national strategy to meet the government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) and policing is key to preventing these crimes and pursuing perpetrators. Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors are determined to hold forces to account on making VAWG the priority it needs to be.”

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