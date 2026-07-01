Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC Joint Victims’ Leads comment on Victims’ Commissioner’s final annual report
the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott comments on the final annual report of the late Baroness Helen Newlove in her role as Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales
“Baroness Newlove was a steadfast advocate for victims of crime. Her final annual report demonstrates the breadth of her work as Victims’ Commissioner, and her impact on how victims are treated endures.
“Among the many areas it covers is delivery of the government’s strategy to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG). Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors play a key role in that at a local level, commissioning support services for victims so that the right help is available when it is needed.
“We have long argued that VAWG is a society-wide issue that requires society-wide solutions and agree with Baroness Newlove’s view the VAWG Strategy must be a truly cross-government endeavour if it is to achieve the pledge to halve VAWG in a decade. Policing has a central rolein ensuring perpetrators are caught and punished for their crimes and in building public confidence to report crimes, knowing they will be believed and supported – and we are committed to holding forces to account on that.
“Baroness Newlove understood that for the VAWG Strategy to succeed, its ambition needs to be matched with sustainable long-term funding to secure the provision of accessible support for victims. On behalf of the public, we reiterate and reinforce that call.”
Notes
- Clare Moody is PCC for Avon and Somerset
- Matthew Scott is PCC for Kent
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-victims-leads-comment-on-victims-commissioners-final-annual-report/
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