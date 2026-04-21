APCC Joint Victims Leads mark National Stalking Awareness Week

Marking the start of National Stalking Awareness Week 2026, APCC Joint Leads for Victims, PCCs Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday said:

“National Stalking Awareness Week is an opportunity to recognise the profound and lasting impact stalking has on victims’ daily lives and wellbeing. Whether it takes place on- or offline, it is a deeply intrusive crime that can escalate over time, leaving victims feeling unsafe and under constant threat.

“The Crime Survey for England and Wales shows 20% of women and 8% of men in England and Wales have been stalked since the age of 16, demonstrating the need for police to pursue perpetrators and for vital support to be in place for victims.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors play a central role in leading the local response. We hold police forces to account, commission support services and perpetrator interventions, and bring partners together to strengthen how stalking is identified, managed and prevented.

“It is almost two years since the super-complaint on the police response to stalking highlighted serious systemic issues. While progress has been made, more must be done to ensure consistent, high-quality responses across all areas.

“PCCs remain committed to working with partners across policing, government and the wider sector to consolidate the response to stalking, ensuring victims’ and survivors’ experiences continue to shape the system.”