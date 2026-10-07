APCC joint Victims Leads welcome new measures to mark and track domestic abusers to boost victims’ safety

APCC joint leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott esponse to new safeguards requiring courts to make a formal record when domestic abuse is a factor in offending

“We welcome the new measures announced yesterday which are an important step in identifying those behind these destructive crimes and managing the risks they pose to victims.

“The new rules recognise the impact of domestic abuse on victims even where it is not the primary offence, and they ensure offenders are better tracked through the criminal justice system and appropriate action is taken to safeguard and support victims. Through the new arrangements, prisons and probation will also be better placed to coordinate behavioural change participation during their sentence and on release to aid rehabilitation while developing more effective management and risk assessment arrangements for perpetrators leaving prison.

“It is imperative perpetrators of domestic violence are pursued and held accountable for their crimes. The scale of the problem is vast, and it is critical that the government matches its ambitions with sustained investment to fully manage the risks posed by perpetrators identified through the new recording arrangements.

“In the long-term, women and girls’ safety depends on preventative solutions that tackle the root causes of offending and challenge the societal inequalities that drive this behaviour in the first place.

“Advocating for survivors and victims and ensuring the right services are in place to help them cope and recover with the devastating impact of abuse are a core part of PCC roles. Existing support networks already face intense financial pressure and strain from growing demand, and we will continue to engage with the government to ensure victims’ affected by these changes receive the high-quality, specialist support services they deserve.”