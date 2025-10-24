Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads welcome review of stalking laws
Responding to news that Richard Wright KC is to lead an independent review of stalking laws, the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, recently said:
“It has been clear for some time that the response to stalking has been unsatisfactory, so we very much welcome this review to ensure the right laws are in place in England and Wales to protect victims and identify and prosecute perpetrators.
“Being targeted by a stalker is a terrifying experience which can impact all areas of a victim’s life and cause lasting harm. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors have a duty to ensure support for victims is in place to help them cope and recover, and we continue to call for sustainable funding for these services. But they must exist alongside clear and effective laws that ensure stalkers can be brought to justice and punished for their crimes.
“PCCs advocate on behalf of the public in policing so we understand just how devastating stalking can be, particularly as technology increasingly enables new forms of abuse and intrusion. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Home Office and partners on this important review and on wider measures to tackle stalking and safeguard victims.”
Notes
- Clare Moody is PCC for Avon and Somerset
- Matthew Scott is PCC for Kent
- More information on the independent review of stalking laws can be found on gov.uk and the terms of reference can be found here
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-joint-victims-leads-welcome-review-of-stalking-laws/
