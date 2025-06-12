APCC leads comment on the Comprehensive Spending Review

APCC Joint Leads for Funding and Finance, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, have commented following publication of the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review.

They said:

“Yesterday’s settlement is a real terms increase, and we welcome the commitment to investing in the wider criminal justice system, but the funding announced is not enough to deliver the Government’s Safer Streets mission.

“The current police funding formula no longer reflects the reality of local demand in different force areas, and we urge the Government to work with us to develop a fairer and more sustainable funding model – one that reflects true demand, supports capital investment, and empowers all forces to build a resilient, future-ready service.”

Roger Hirst added:

“We are in a challenging fiscal environment, and I am concerned that, whilst it is a real terms increase, it is unlikely to fully fund the level of pay award the government is considering. If we are to maintain police numbers, the additional burden will fall on local council tax payers. The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) has worked closely with the Home Office over the last year to cost a settlement that would enable Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors, who fund local forces as well as national police capabilities, to meet the challenges of evolving threats and the need to invest in more officers and new technologies. There is no money here for either of those.

“We will continue to press for fair and adequate funding to maintain the level of resources required and a workforce that is able to meet public expectations and keep communities safe. Given the unfair split of the police funding formula, it is clear some PCCs face unpalatable decisions around raising council tax while reducing services, and chief constables will have to make difficult choices on operational priorities.”

Joy Allen added:

“Policing plays a critical role in protecting the public and tackling crime. It is clear the Home Secretary has gone the full distance in negotiating with the Treasury, and her officials have worked closely with PCCs and chief constables on the resourcing requirements for policing. However, while this settlement marks a positive step forward, it does not fully address the long-standing financial pressures facing police forces across England and Wales.

“With a lack of capital investment, many forces are still working from ageing buildings, managing vehicle fleets beyond their operational life, and relying on outdated digital infrastructure that no longer meets the demands of modern policing.

“While the ringfenced funding for neighbourhood policing is welcome, the broader settlement does not yet go far enough to support delivery of the Government’s ambitious policing priorities – halving knife crime, tackling violence against women and girls, and embedding the neighbourhood policing guarantee.”

Notes