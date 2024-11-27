APCC leads for victims call for an end to gender-based violence

The APCC is supporting the UN Women-led annual campaign, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. The campaign runs from 25 November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, until 10 December, Human Rights Day. The international initiative encourages civil societies across the world to advocate for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Marking the campaign, APCC Joint Leads for Victims, PCCs Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody, said:

“The National Policing Statement published earlier this year set out the scale of the problem of violence against women and girls in England and Wales. It said that at least one in 12 women becomes a victim each year, and latest official figures show that in the 12 months to the end of March 2024 one in six homicides (100 out of 590) was related to domestic abuse.

“These figures are horrendous, and we fully support the campaign’s call for urgent action to end the global epidemic of gender-based violence. There is #NoExcuse.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are committed to delivering the government’s ambition to halve violence against women and create a future where women and girls can live without fear. We are focused on driving real, lasting change in our communities through a comprehensive approach that prioritises prevention, support for victims, and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

“To effectively tackle violence against women and girls, we must prevent it from happening in the first place. That’s why PCCs are partnering with local schools and youth organisations to raise awareness and educate young people about healthy relationships. Through these initiatives, we are promoting core values of respect, consent, and equality - essential foundations for creating a society free from violence.

“At the same time, PCCs are committed to ensuring that survivors are supported in their recovery. We are investing in services that provide vital support, helping survivors rebuild their lives, and providing them with the resources they need to seek justice.

“We believe it is crucial that perpetrators are held fully accountable for their crimes. PCCs are holding forces to account and working closely with them to ensure that offenders are brought to justice. We are also investing in programmes that aim to change the behaviour of perpetrators, break the cycle of violence, and ensure that those who harm others understand the true impact of their actions.

“We must ensure that women and girls are protected and supported to live their lives to the fullest - without fear, and without compromise.

“Violence against women and girls cannot and will not be solved by policing alone - it is a society-wide issue. This is why supporting initiatives such as 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence that highlight the problem is so vitally important.”

