Friday 11 Jul 2025 @ 15:20
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Printable version

APCC leads respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding

The APCC’s joint leads for Violence Against Women and Girls, Clare Moody, PCC for Avon and Somerset and Matthew Scott, PCC for Kent, respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding

“We welcome the Home Affairs Committee report on the funding of Violence Against Women and Girls services and echo many of their recommendations.

“As the report recognises, despite the rise in reported cases, funding has fallen and system-wide factors, including court backlogs, increased costs and the complexity of victim’s needs all contribute to increased challenges at a time when we are all focused on delivering the government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade. In giving evidence to the committee, we and other Police and Crime Commissioners highlighted the 4.2% cut in victims’ funding in 2025-26 which is already having an impact on victims’ services and support, and the pressing need to deliver longer term funding so that victims can access the support they need to cope and recover confidence in the system.

“We are committed to the governments ambitions to halve Violence Against Women and Girls but agree a single definition must be agreed to deliver clarity. We also support greater transparency across government; it is critical that those in the sector can hold the government to account for delivering the VAWG strategy.

“PCCs have long been leading voices in calling for action on violence against women and girls, and we remain determined to drive the changes needed to support those affected and prevent further harm.”

Notes:

  • Clare Moody is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset
  • Matthew Scott is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Kent
  • You can read the Home Affairs Select Committee report here.
Channel website: http://www.apccs.police.uk/

Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-leads-respond-to-home-affairs-committee-report-on-vawg-funding/

Share this article

Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners

APCC Chair comment on Leveson review of criminal courts

09/07/2025 15:10:00

Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review of the criminal courts has been published.

Supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 2025

09/07/2025 10:20:00

APCC Addictions and Substance Abuse Joint Leads are supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 2025 (7-13 July) to raise awareness of the potential harms associated with the consumption of alcohol. 

APCC Chair backs Safer Streets Summer town centre policing blitz

07/07/2025 09:15:00

Chair of the APCC, Emily Spurrell, is backing a summer of intensified policing in town centres across England and Wales.

Marking Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025

27/06/2025 13:20:00

Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025 (23-29 June) is held annually to celebrate local, community and neighbourhood policing.

APCC leads comment on the Comprehensive Spending Review

12/06/2025 11:15:00

APCC Joint Leads for Funding and Finance, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, have commented following publication of the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review.

Marking Volunteers’ Week 2025

03/06/2025 16:20:00

Kate Green, APCC joint lead on Mental Health and Custody, yesterday marked the start of Volunteers’ Week 2025 (2-8 June).

APCC leads respond to London Drugs Commission report

29/05/2025 09:10:00

APCC joint leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse, PCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick responded to the independent London Drugs Commission’s report into the effectiveness of the UK’s drug laws, focusing on cannabis

APCC response to Gauke sentencing review

26/05/2025 09:20:00

APCC Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, Donna Jones and Danielle Stone, commented on the publication of David Gauke’s independent review of sentencing in England and Wales and the government’s response, 

Evaluation of equipping police with naloxone counter-opioid antidote

14/05/2025 10:20:00

A Home Office-commissioned evaluation has been published of equipping police officers in England and Wales with naloxone which can save lives when administered as an antidote to an opioid overdose.