APCC leads respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding
The APCC’s joint leads for Violence Against Women and Girls, Clare Moody, PCC for Avon and Somerset and Matthew Scott, PCC for Kent, respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding
“We welcome the Home Affairs Committee report on the funding of Violence Against Women and Girls services and echo many of their recommendations.
“As the report recognises, despite the rise in reported cases, funding has fallen and system-wide factors, including court backlogs, increased costs and the complexity of victim’s needs all contribute to increased challenges at a time when we are all focused on delivering the government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade. In giving evidence to the committee, we and other Police and Crime Commissioners highlighted the 4.2% cut in victims’ funding in 2025-26 which is already having an impact on victims’ services and support, and the pressing need to deliver longer term funding so that victims can access the support they need to cope and recover confidence in the system.
“We are committed to the governments ambitions to halve Violence Against Women and Girls but agree a single definition must be agreed to deliver clarity. We also support greater transparency across government; it is critical that those in the sector can hold the government to account for delivering the VAWG strategy.
“PCCs have long been leading voices in calling for action on violence against women and girls, and we remain determined to drive the changes needed to support those affected and prevent further harm.”
Notes:
- Clare Moody is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset
- Matthew Scott is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Kent
- You can read the Home Affairs Select Committee report here.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-leads-respond-to-home-affairs-committee-report-on-vawg-funding/
