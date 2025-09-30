APCC Leads respond to MoJ Criminal Court statistics

Responding to the latest Criminal court statistics for April – June 2025, APCC Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, PFCC Danielle Stone and PCC Alison Hernandez yesterday said:

“Today’s statistics mean that all those involved in a criminal case – victims, defendants, witnesses – continue to wait longer than ever for their day in court, and for justice. This cannot be right.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors have consistently called for changes in the courts system so as to achieve a reduction in the backlog. We urge the Government to begin implementing the changes recommended in the Leveson and Gauke Reviews alongside appropriate investment in alternatives and help us as PCCs push for tangible improvements with our criminal justice partners.

“Victims should not have to wait any longer for the long-promised improvements to happen.”