Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Local Policing leads mark launch of Winter of Action
APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Cleveland PCC, Matt Storey and Gloucestershire PCC, Chris Nelson yesterday said:
“Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) and deputy mayors are committed to driving efforts to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour so that neighbourhoods and communities can thrive.
“The government’s Winter of Action will build on the success of the Safer Streets Summer initiative with a particular focus on tackling retail crime and persistent anti-social behaviour, and offending linked to the night-time economy and male violence against women and girls.
“We are determined to deliver continued change for our local communities so, with our local police forces and other partners, PCCs and deputy mayors will be working harder than ever during these busier, festive months to keep people safe.”
Notes:
- Further information on the Winter of Action is available via gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-local-policing-leads-mark-launch-of-winter-of-action/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair’s comment on the IOPC’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster03/12/2025 10:20:00
APCC Chair’s comment on the IOPC’s report on the role of the police in the Hillsborough disaster.
APCC & NPCC Summit 2025 – Speech by APCC Chair19/11/2025 10:20:00
APCC & NPCC Summit 2025 – Speech given yesterday by APCC Chair.
APCC Chair responds to announcement of the abolition of Police and Crime Commissioners13/11/2025 17:15:00
APC Chair, Emily Spurrell, PCC for Merseyside, responded to the ministerial announcement that Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are to be abolished in 2028
APCC Victims leads pay tribute to Baroness Helen Newlove following news of her death13/11/2025 16:20:00
APCC Victims leads pay tribute to Baroness Helen Newlove following news of her death.
APCC Fire and Emergency Services Collaboration leads welcome inspectorate’s annual report06/11/2025 16:20:00
APCC Joint Leads on Fire and Emergency Services Collaboration, Danielle Stone and Ben Adams, yesterday commented on the findings of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s Annual Assessment of Fire and Rescue Services in England 2024–25.
APCC Chair responds to National Audit Office report on police productivity04/11/2025 13:20:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report on police productivity. It finds there is significant potential to improve productivity but identifies several barriers to doing so.
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads welcome review of stalking laws24/10/2025 13:20:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, recently responded to news that Richard Wright KC is to lead an independent review of stalking laws.
APCC Chair’s response to the announcement of a Police Leadership Commission23/10/2025 14:20:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell responded to the announcement of a Police Leadership Commission to be co-chaired by Lord Blunkett and Lord Herbert