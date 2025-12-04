APCC Local Policing leads mark launch of Winter of Action

APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Cleveland PCC, Matt Storey and Gloucestershire PCC, Chris Nelson yesterday said:

“Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) and deputy mayors are committed to driving efforts to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour so that neighbourhoods and communities can thrive.

“The government’s Winter of Action will build on the success of the Safer Streets Summer initiative with a particular focus on tackling retail crime and persistent anti-social behaviour, and offending linked to the night-time economy and male violence against women and girls.

“We are determined to deliver continued change for our local communities so, with our local police forces and other partners, PCCs and deputy mayors will be working harder than ever during these busier, festive months to keep people safe.”