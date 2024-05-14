Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Mental Health Lead Marks The Start of Mental Health Awareness Week
To mark the start of mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May), APCC mental health lead Lisa Townsend, yesterday said:
“Mental health is a key priority for all Police and Crime Commissioners, and Mental Health Awareness Week allows us to share local resources and to encourage society’s most vulnerable to access support at the earliest opportunity.
“As the Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s national mental health lead, I have made it my priority to support those who struggle with their mental health by helping them gain access to the vital support they deserve.
“Through my work with ministers and national health and policing colleagues, we have developed a National Partnership Agreement which encourages local partnership working on this vital issue.
“I have also advanced national guidance for Police and Crime Commissioners on the roll out of Right Care, Right Person – an approach first developed in Humberside that aims to ensure those in crisis are supported by the right person.
“Right Care, Right Person is currently being implemented across all police forces in England and Wales, which I believe will have a hugely positive impact on the experiences of those who are suffering with their mental health.
“I’d encourage all Police and Crime Commissioners to join me in marking Mental Health Awareness Week by sharing details of how they are prioritising mental health and ensuring vulnerable people receive the right care, from the right person.”
Note:
Lisa Townsend is APCC mental health lead and Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-mental-health-lead-marks-the-start-of-mental-health-awareness-week/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
PCC Elections Bring Increased Diversity in Policing Governance in England And Wales09/05/2024 13:20:00
The 2024 intake of those elected to hold policing publicly accountable in England and Wales is the most diverse since the role of Police and Crime Commissioner was created.
PCC elections bring increased diversity in policing governance in England and Wale08/05/2024 12:20:00
The 2024 intake of those elected to hold policing publicly accountable in England and Wales is the most diverse since the role of Police and Crime Commissioner was created. Following last week’s elections, of the 37 Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners (PFCCs), 13 are women – including the two first black women to be voted into office.
APCC Transparency Leads Respond to Home Secretary's Statement on Police Misconduct And Investigations26/03/2024 10:20:00
In response to a Written Ministerial Statement on police misconduct and investigations:
APCC Chair responds to Home Secretary's statement on police misconduct and investigations + review of the IOPC22/03/2024 16:15:00
APCC Chair, Donna Jones responded to the publication of the Home Secretary’s statement to Parliament on police misconduct and investigations, along with Dr Gillian Fairfield’s independent review of the Independent Office for Police Conduct
APCC responds to the announcement that new synthetic opioids have been banned by the government21/03/2024 10:25:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, David Sidwick and Joy Allen responds to the announcement that new synthetic opioids have been banned by the government
APCC welcomes results of police week of action targeting county lines drugs supply operations21/03/2024 09:25:00
Two Gwent Police officers and one former officer will face gross misconduct proceedings following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the sharing of offensive WhatsApp messages.
PCCs and Police Forces Jointly Launch National Anti-corruption and Abuse Reporting Service14/03/2024 13:20:00
Police forces and Police and Crime Commissioners are today jointly launching the new national Anti-Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service. It follows a successful roll-out at the Met Police.
APCC'S in Focus: Tackling Business & Retail Crime14/03/2024 10:20:00
The APCC has published its Tackling Business & Retail Crime In Focus report, which includes a range of case studies that demonstrate the many collaborative and evidence-based approaches being implemented by Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to successfully address retail crime across England and Wales, and to protect retailers and the public.