APCC Mental Health Lead Marks The Start of Mental Health Awareness Week

To mark the start of mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May), APCC mental health lead Lisa Townsend, yesterday said:

“Mental health is a key priority for all Police and Crime Commissioners, and Mental Health Awareness Week allows us to share local resources and to encourage society’s most vulnerable to access support at the earliest opportunity.

“As the Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s national mental health lead, I have made it my priority to support those who struggle with their mental health by helping them gain access to the vital support they deserve.

“Through my work with ministers and national health and policing colleagues, we have developed a National Partnership Agreement which encourages local partnership working on this vital issue.

“I have also advanced national guidance for Police and Crime Commissioners on the roll out of Right Care, Right Person – an approach first developed in Humberside that aims to ensure those in crisis are supported by the right person.

“Right Care, Right Person is currently being implemented across all police forces in England and Wales, which I believe will have a hugely positive impact on the experiences of those who are suffering with their mental health.

“I’d encourage all Police and Crime Commissioners to join me in marking Mental Health Awareness Week by sharing details of how they are prioritising mental health and ensuring vulnerable people receive the right care, from the right person.”