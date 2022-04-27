APCC portfolio responds to Home Affairs Select Committee Report on spiking

Joint Leads for the APCC’s Addictions and Substance Misuse Portfolio, PCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick, responded to the Home Affairs Select Committee’s report on spiking

“We were pleased to have contributed to the Committee’s important inquiry on spiking.

“The report includes several recommendations that could bring improvements to the way spiking incidents are reported and investigated, such as improved data collection by police forces, better access to forensic testing, and development of a national anti-spiking strategy to promote best practice.

“Alongside other measures, we agree that the creation of a separate criminal offence for spiking would send a clear message to perpetrators that this behaviour is not acceptable and could encourage victims in coming forwards to report incidents.

“We will consider this report and its recommendations as part of our ongoing work, which includes engaging with national policing partners, the night-time economy and other organisations on a coordinated response to tackle spiking, identify offenders and support victims.”