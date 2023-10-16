Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Representatives Attend Number 10 Middle East Roundtable
APCC Chair Donna Jones and Chief Executive Phillip Golding recently (Thursday 12 October) attended a roundtable meeting at 10 Downing Street last week centred around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, its impact on Jewish and Muslim communities in Britain and the nature of the police response to planned demonstrations.
Donna recently said:
“Yesterday I attended a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Home Secretary, Suella Braverman MP, the Communities Secretary Michael Gove and police leaders to discuss the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Palestine region.
“Ensuring that all protests taking place, including those planned for Saturday in central London and across the country are policed correctly is essential.
“Hate crimes won't be tolerated and those supporting terrorist organisations should expect to be arrested."
