Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC responds to fresh calls for policing to modernise to stay ahead of threat
APCC Chair, Emily Spurrell, has issued the following statement in response to an event due to take place today (6 November) hosted by Metropolitan Police: “The cost of standing still is that criminals will win”.
The event will bring together senior police leaders to discuss the challenges facing the current policing system and where change may be needed.
PCC Emily Spurrell said:
“Policing is facing complex challenges. Crime is changing, and so are the demands placed on our forces. Alongside this, policing continues to face significant financial pressures.
“Meeting these challenges requires not only modern policing, but strong partnerships with local authorities, health services, education and the voluntary sector to prevent crime, reduce reoffending and support safer communities.
“We support reforms that strengthen national capabilities and specialist expertise, but that does not automatically mean larger forces. The case for modernisation and a National Policing Service is clear. The case for reducing 43 forces to nine regional ‘mega-forces’ is not. There is a sensible middle ground that can strengthen specialist capabilities and collaboration without taking policing further away from the people and places it serves.
“Policing must continue to modernise and invest in the technology, skills and specialist capabilities needed to keep pace with the changing nature of crime.
“Every pound invested in reform must deliver demonstrable benefits for the public. We do not believe modernisation is best achieved through costly and disruptive wholesale force restructuring. The resources required for reorganisation would be better invested in communities, specialist support services and technology that can prevent crime, break cycles of offending and tackle the growing threat of cyber-enabled crime.
“The goal should not be bigger police organisations, but better outcomes: safer communities, stronger partnerships and policing that is fit for the future.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-responds-to-fresh-calls-for-policing-to-modernise-to-stay-ahead-of-threat/
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