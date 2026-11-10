APCC responds to ONS data reporting deaths linked to drug-poisoning

In response to new Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures reporting deaths related to drug poisoning in England and Wales in 2025, APCC Joint Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads, PCCs David Sidwick and Joy Allen, yesterday said:

“These figures reflect the ongoing public health and social challenges posed by drug misuse in the UK and worldwide. Together with recent wastewater analysis, they reveal the worryingly high prevalence of illicit drugs on our streets and underline the urgency of robust action to save more lives.

“Of most concern is the fact that cocaine has overtaken heroin as the leading cause of drug deaths in England and Wales for the first time, with the rate of deaths now more than eight times higher than in 2010.

“The Government must go further and faster in tackling drug misuse. Alongside action on heroin and emerging opioids, we need a determined response to the harm caused by cannabis, ketamine and cocaine. That means sustained investment in prevention, treatment and enforcement. Our communities, hospitals and police are picking up the pieces, while taxpayers foot the bill. Delay costs money and lives. We need action that matches the scale of the harm.

“Behind every statistic is a life lost; a failed opportunity to intervene. As PCCs and Deputy Mayors, we urge the Government to align future investment with the gravity of this issue, prioritising enforcement, treatment and prevention equally. This includes taking action to protect the future of the Wastewater Analysis for Narcotics Detection (WAND) programme and other analytical tools, further expanding the drug testing on arrest scheme to maximise diversion into treatment, increasing access to naloxone across our communities and funding the broader national roll out of Long-Acting Injectable Buprenorphine (LAIB) to improve recovery rates and to reduce addiction-fuelled crime.

“Preventing drug harm depends on public health, policing, social care and local communities working together. We urge the Government to refresh its national drug strategy to respond to changing trends, including surging cocaine use, and address the limitations in the current 10-year plan. We also call for an interministerial drugs strategy forum to be reinstated to coordinate this work, involving PCC representatives and experts with first-hand knowledge to ensure policies deliver tangible change.”