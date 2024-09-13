Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC response to announcement on rollout of Neighbourhood Policing Pathway training
APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Chris Nelson and Matt Storey, responded to a government announcement that specialist training for neighbourhood police officers and police community support officers is to be rolled out nationwide
“Neighbourhood policing is the bedrock of policing in this country, so we welcome the government’s focus on delivering more and better trained police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs), starting with this week's announcement by the policing minister of the nationwide rollout of the Neighbourhood Policing Pathway. This new training programme, developed by the College of Policing, is the first step in our ambition to ensure world-class, accredited neighbourhood officers are in every community. Embedded at the heart of our communities, they are key to rebuilding trust and respect between the public and police which are so fundamental to our policing by consent model.
“Through our close links with our communities, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) understand how important visible local policing is to people who want to see action to tackle those crimes – anti-social behaviour, street theft, shoplifting – that make them feel unsafe and impact areas so negatively. We will be working closely with PCCs in the current pilot areas to understand the impact of this training on these crime types prior to the national rollout.
“The value of neighbourhood policing cannot be underestimated, both locally and in informing the policing response to national and transnational strategic policing priorities such as organised crime.
“PCCs have been instrumental in recruiting officers through the recent national uplift programme. We want to see forces deliver the level of service the public rightly expects. We hope the announcement of a nationwide rollout of specialist training for neighbourhood policing teams to improve standards and consistency across forces, and build on officers’ skills in understanding and dealing effectively with issues in their communities, will provide the public with the service they want and deserve.”
Notes
- Chris Nelson is APCC Joint Lead on Local Policing and PCC for Gloucestershire
- Matt Storey is APCC Joint Lead on Local Policing and PCC for Cleveland
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-response-to-announcement-on-rollout-of-neighbourhood-policing-pathway-training/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to police inspectorate's report on activism and impartiality in policing12/09/2024 09:10:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Transparency and Accountability, Alison Lowe OBE and Rupert Matthews responds to the publication of HMICFRS’s inspection report on activism and impartiality in policing
APCC statement on early prisoner releases scheme11/09/2024 13:10:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice Danielle Stone and Donna Jones said on the day that more than 1700 prisoners are being released early in England and Wales to reduce prison overcrowding, the APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice
Apcc Backs LGA Review of Progress on 10-year Drugs Plan to Cut Crime and Save Lives11/09/2024 10:10:10
The APCC's Joint Leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse, Joy Allen and David Sidwick, recently (09 September 2024) responded to the LGA's review of progress two years into its 10-year plan to cut drug-related crime and save lives, "From harm to hope".
APCC comment on Victims' Commissioner's report on anti-social behaviour10/09/2024 15:25:00
The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, yesterday published “Still living a nightmare: Understanding the experiences of victims of anti-social behaviour” on the damaging impact on victims of persistent anti-social behaviour.
APCC joint victims leads comment on victims commissioner report28/08/2024 11:15:00
the APCC's Joint Leads for Victims, Sophie Linden and Lisa Townsend responses to the publication of a report by the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales on victims' experiences of the criminal justice system
Statement From APCC Serious Violence Leads on "Zombie" Knife Surrender Scheme27/08/2024 13:20:00
Possession of any “zombie-style” knife or machete will be a criminal offence in England and Wales from 24 September, as will their manufacture, importation, sale and general supply.
APCC response to HMICFRS report on progress in implementing Operation Soteria22/08/2024 13:20:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims have welcomed an assessment by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) of progress on the adoption of Operation Soteria, based on inspections of nine early adopter forces.
APCC Addictions Leads' statement on the dangers of nitrous oxide15/08/2024 16:15:00
Following the recent emergence of footage appearing to show Tottenham footballer, Yves Bissouma, inhaling nitrous oxide, the APCC’s leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse Joy Allen and David Sidwick have issued a statement