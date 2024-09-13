APCC response to announcement on rollout of Neighbourhood Policing Pathway training

APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Chris Nelson and Matt Storey, responded to a government announcement that specialist training for neighbourhood police officers and police community support officers is to be rolled out nationwide

“Neighbourhood policing is the bedrock of policing in this country, so we welcome the government’s focus on delivering more and better trained police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs), starting with this week's announcement by the policing minister of the nationwide rollout of the Neighbourhood Policing Pathway. This new training programme, developed by the College of Policing, is the first step in our ambition to ensure world-class, accredited neighbourhood officers are in every community. Embedded at the heart of our communities, they are key to rebuilding trust and respect between the public and police which are so fundamental to our policing by consent model.

“Through our close links with our communities, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) understand how important visible local policing is to people who want to see action to tackle those crimes – anti-social behaviour, street theft, shoplifting – that make them feel unsafe and impact areas so negatively. We will be working closely with PCCs in the current pilot areas to understand the impact of this training on these crime types prior to the national rollout.

“The value of neighbourhood policing cannot be underestimated, both locally and in informing the policing response to national and transnational strategic policing priorities such as organised crime.

“PCCs have been instrumental in recruiting officers through the recent national uplift programme. We want to see forces deliver the level of service the public rightly expects. We hope the announcement of a nationwide rollout of specialist training for neighbourhood policing teams to improve standards and consistency across forces, and build on officers’ skills in understanding and dealing effectively with issues in their communities, will provide the public with the service they want and deserve.”

