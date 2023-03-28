Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to anti-behaviour action plan
APCC Joint Local Policing Leads, Steve Turner and Jeff Cuthbert comments on the publication of the Government's Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan
“Anti-social behaviour has a devastating impact on victims and communities and we welcome many of the measures set out in yesterday’s Action Plan.
“In terms of hotspot patrols and a new Immediate Justice service, new funding will enable Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to work with our Chief Constables and wider partners to target enforcement where it is most needed in our communities. Initially in 10 trailblazer areas, we welcome the commitment to roll out to all police forces next year. We also welcome the recognition of partnership working and, in particular, the importance given to early intervention and diversionary work with young people.
“This plan recognises the fundamental role that PCCs play in bringing together partners and agencies to tackle issues in the community on behalf of the public. Tackling anti-social behaviour is a key priority highlighted in all police and crime plans in England and Wales and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”
