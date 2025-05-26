APCC response to Gauke sentencing review

APCC Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, Donna Jones and Danielle Stone, commented on the publication of David Gauke’s independent review of sentencing in England and Wales and the government’s response,

“We are pleased the Lord Chancellor has signalled her intention to move quickly to implement the review’s key proposals. It is vital that consideration of victims and their safety is at the heart of any changes to sentencing processes, and we do have concerns around the potential release of some violent and sexual offenders into the community.

“The deprivation of liberty by imprisonment is a powerful tool, and Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are clear it must be used to punish, and keep the public safe from, the most serious offenders. However, we support greater use of community supervision for those convicted of lower level crimes because the evidence shows short custodial sentences do little to rehabilitate repeat offenders. For those on standard determinate sentences, we back increased use of technology, including GPS tracking and alcohol tags, to robustly enforce community sentences, along with targeted interventions and effective and timely sanctions for any breaches.

“The male prison population includes significant numbers of reoffenders and those who have breached the terms of their release from custody. This is why it is so important to ensure effective schemes are in place to support their rehabilitation in the community. PCCs, and Deputy Mayors in combined authority areas, commission these initiatives and coordinate them with local partners in other sectors through our Local Criminal Justice Boards (LCJBs).

“The recommendations are welcome; however, they will not be cost-free. Probation Services are under great strain, so we welcome the government’s promise of significant investment in this area, and as chairs of our Local Criminal Justice Boards we look forward to more detail on that.”

Notes to editors: